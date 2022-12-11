Stock Roundup: Investors trade N15.24bn stocks amid losses in Nigerian Breweries, Geregu, others

Investors traded 1.225 billion shares valued at N15.243 billion in 15,317 deals this week.

This surpassed 839.978 million shares worth N12.418 billion which exchanged hands in 16,183 deals last week.

Top NGX performing sector

By measure of volume, the Financial Services Industry was the most active sector this week with investors trading 514.067 million shares valued at N5.104 billion in 6,489 deals this week.

The Construction/Real Estate Industry followed with shareholders trading 463.348 million shares valued at N1.620 billion in 210 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry where 69.017 million shares worth N86.431 million exchanged hands in 528 deals completed the list.

Top three equities

The top three equities are UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust, FBN Holdings Plc, and Transnational Corporation Plc.

At the end of trading this week, investors in the three companies traded 765.230 million shares worth N4.282 billion in 847 deals.

UPDC REIT, FBN Holdings, and Transcorp accounted for 62.47 percent and 28.09 percent of the total equity turnover in volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

BUA Cement gained N14.70kobo to raise its share price from N77 to N91.70kobo per share.

Royal Exchange’s share price was up by 12.72 percent to rise to N0.81kobo from N0.72kobo per share.

Ecobank’s price rose by N1.15kobo to end the week with N11.20kobo as against the previous N10.05 per share.

Guinness’ share value appreciated to N69.30kobo from N63 per share after gaining N6.10kobo during trading.

Prestige’s share price was up 9.52 percent, moving from N0.42kobo to N0.46kobo per share.

Top five losers of the week

SCOA lost N0.26kobo to settle at N0.79kobo, below the previous N1.06 per share.

Nigerian Breweries’ share price was down by N6.50kobo, to close at N38.50kobo as against the opening price of N45 per share.

Unity Bank’s share price dropped to N0.49kobo from N0.57kobo per share.

Capital Hotel’s share dropped by N0.30 kobo to close at N2.76 kobo, down from N3.06 per share posted last week.

Geregu lost N11.80 kobo to drop its share price from N122.80 kobo to N111 per share.

