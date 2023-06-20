Subsidy: Nigerian govt reveals six companies certified to import fuel, clarifies situation with Dangote Refinery

The Federal Government, on Monday, disclosed that six new companies have been given permission to import petroleum products into Nigeria as of Monday.

Managing director of the Nigeria Mainstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDRA), Farouk Ahmed, disclosed this information to state reporters at the Presidential Villa.

Several enterprises requested for a permit to import petroleum in due time, according to Farouk, in addition to the six that were accepted.

Additionally, Ahmed refuted claims that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) had authorised the Dangote Group to import petroleum, claiming that the company lacked the authority to do so.

The managing director further noted that there are several companies that applied for fuel importation permit and anyone can apply for importation to get access to the port as the authority is open to all those interested in importing.

Ahmed said, “There are six companies who said they want to import fuel in July. Of course, all the others may import in December in November, or anytime but those who expressed interest to bring in fuel in July there were six of them as of this morning.

“The beauty of it is that there are interests which means that they have been able to have access to foreign exchange in order to import.

“Now, as we go along, of course, we’ll be briefing you on the progress or the achievements so far, but the important thing is that NNPC has 30 days fuel sufficiency, so we do not anticipate any gap in supply or in distribution.”

