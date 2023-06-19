NGX: Tantalizer, Unity Bank among top gainers as market cap rises by N10bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 0.02 percent at the close of trading on Monday.

This represented a N10 billion growth in the value of investments at the capital market from N32.12 trillion to N32.13 trillion at the close of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index appreciated by 13.89 basis points to close at 59,014.85, up from 59,000.96 achieved by the bourse last Friday.

Investors splashed N11.14 billion on 892.95 million shares in 9,274 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the N6.51 billion shareholders coughed out for 622.41 million shares in 9,417 deals on Friday.

Universal Insurance led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.20 kobo to N0.22 per share.

Tantalizer’s share value was up by 10 percent to end trading at N0.22 kobo from N0.20 kobo per share.

Unity Bank gained N0.10 kobo to move from N1.02 to N1.12 kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit gained 9.76 percent to close at N0.45 kobo, above its opening price of N0.41 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa’s share price was up by N0.13 kobo, to move from N1.35 kobo to N1.48 kobo per share.

Ellah Lakes topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.36 kobo to drop from N3.60 kobo to N3.24 kobo per share.

John Holt shed N0.11 kobo to drop from N1.15 kobo to N1.04 kobo per share.

Academy’s share price dropped by N0.19 kobo to end trading at N1.80 kobo from N1.99 kobo per share.

Omatek lost 7.14 percent to end trading with N0.26 kobo from N0.28 kobo per share.

Regal Insurance’s share dropped from N0.42 kobo to N0.39 kobo per share after losing 7.14 per cent during trading.

Jaiz Bank led the day’s trading with 139.89 million shares valued at N244.31 million.

Sterling Bank followed with 105.54 million shares worth N311.10 million.

Universal Insurance sold 95.11 million shares worth N19.25 million.

GTCO traded 83.80 million shares valued at N2.65 billion, while UBA sold 60.09 million shares valued at N693.27 million.

