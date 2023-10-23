Supreme Court reserves judgment in Obi’s appeal against Tinubu

The Supreme Court has also reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, against the electoral victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

The suit is seeking to set aside the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court, (PEPC) and the Appeals Court.

Obi and the LP had taken his appeal to the apex court after the PEPC dismissed his petitions for lacking in merit and affirmed the election of Tinubu on September 6.

Read also: Supreme Court begins sitting on Atiku, Obi, APM appeal against Tinubu’s victory

In its ruling during the sitting of the Supreme Court on Monday in Abuja, the seven-man panel of justices led by Justice Okon Inyang Okoro, reserved judgement in the petition and said the date for judgment would be communicated to the parties.

Other justices on the panel are Justice Uwani Abaji, Justice Lawal Garba, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, Justice Adamu Jauro, Justice Tijani Abubakar, and Justice Emma Agim.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now