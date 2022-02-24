Suspected armed robbers kill two police officers, five others in Edo town

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Thursday killed seven people including two police officers during attacks on four banks in Uromi town, Esan Northeast Local Government Area of Edo State.

The hoodlums also attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters in the town.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the gunmen stormed the town in several vehicles before attacking the banks with dynamites.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bello Kontongs, confirmed the attack and killing of the seven victims.

