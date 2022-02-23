Police arrests man for allegedly defiling nine boys in Edo

Police operatives in Edo State have arrested a 43-year-old man, Ovie Oktogbo, for allegedly assaulting teenage boys in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, said Oktogbo lured his victims with N200 to carry out his heinous acts.

He said investigations revealed that the culprit applied bleaching creams on his private area and victims’ buttocks for easy penetration.

The spokesman said: “The paedophile met his nemesis after one of his victims, a 13-year-old boy (name withheld) fell ill with swollen feet, face and pus all over his body. Medical examination revealed that his liver and kidney was damaged as a result of a certain chemical contained in bleaching creams.

“Upon further inquiry by the victim’s parents, he confessed that a certain man in the area forced his way and forcibly had carnal knowledge of him. He said it was in that process that he applied the cream in his anus, hence the report to the police.

“On receipt of the information the operatives of the command immediately swung into action and arrested Ovie Oktogbo ‘M’ who is cooperating with investigation.

“He confessed to have defiled nine (9) boys in the area.”

