Police arrests Sowore in Abuja

Police on Thursday arrested the Co-convener of the RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, for allegedly spreading fake news in Abuja.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko, had in a petition signed by his lawyers, lawyers Trifold Law & Partners, accused the activist of releasing to the public, a libellous publication on his news platform, Sahara Reporters.

The former lawmaker claimed that Sowore made several defamatory statements on his news outfit and social media handles in a bid to cause serious damages to his business and political career.

The National Publicity Secretary of African Action Congress (AAC), Femi Adeyeye, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the Sahara Reporters publisher was arrested after stepping out of the court premises where the party chairman, leaders, and members had converged to witness the party’s case against Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adeyeye said the police officers did not give any reason for the activist’s arrest, adding that he was taken to the former Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) facility in Abuja.

He said: “We are monitoring these events and we can assure all members that these re-occurring illegalities and attacks won’t be allowed to stand. The specific reason(s) for his arrest remain sketchy at this time.”

