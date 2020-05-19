Sylva charges APC members in Bayelsa to keep hope alive

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on Monday advised members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa to remain strong and steadfast.

Sylva made the call in a statement issued by the APC State Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Doifie Buokoribo.

He said: “Despite the troubling times in which we are all living in, APC members and supporters in the state must not lose hope.”

The minister observed that APC’s overwhelming victory in the November 16, 2019 governorship election that was voided by the Supreme Court 13 still hurts.

According to him, the party cannot allow itself to be destroyed by that unfortunate incident.

“It must survive it, reinvent and reposition itself for the great task of transforming Bayelsa State for the good of all its people and residents,” the former governor added.

He insisted that the APC remains the strongest party in the state and in the country.

Sylva urged people of the state to remain committed to the party and its Next Level agenda of social and economic improvement.

