International
Taliban reopens Afghan universities, but women still barred from attending
The Taliban authorities on Monday, ordered the reopening of Afghanistan universities after months of shut down but the ban on women and girls from attending schools was still in force.
The ban on females attending university is one of several restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban took back to power in August 2021 and has sparked global outrage, including the Muslim world.
The Taliban government had imposed the ban last year after accusing female students of ignoring a strict dress code and a requirement to be accompanied by a male relative to and from campus.
Most universities in the country were also compelled to introduced gender-segregated entrances and classrooms, as well as allowing women to be taught only by female professors or old men.
Prior to the ban on women education, Taliban officials had promised that it would only be temporary but, despite promises, they have failed to reopen secondary schools for girls, which have been closed for more than a year.
Read also:Taliban fumes, vows to prosecute Prince Harry for allegedly killing 25 Afghan soldiers
They have also reeled out a number of excuses for the closure, from a lack of funds to the time needed to remodel the syllabus along Islamic lines, but both local and international rights groups have condemned the restrictions, with the United Nations calling it a “gender-based apartheid”.
Taliban authorities have effectively squeezed women out of public life since retaking power as women have been removed from many government jobs or are paid a fraction of their former salary to stay at home.
They are also barred from going to parks, fairs, gyms and public baths, and must cover up in public.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...