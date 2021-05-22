Tears as newly-married pilot, about-to-wed colleague perish in air crash with Army Chief | Ripples Nigeria

News
Tears as newly-married pilot, about-to-wed colleague perish in air crash with Army Chief
More tears flowed among friends and families of victims of the ill-fated Beachcraft 350 aircraft that crashed at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday.
The grief was felt by more Nigerians when it was discovered that the Nigerian Air Force pilot, aboard the plane was Flt Lt Alfred Ayodeji Olufade who only recently got married.
Also, it was gathered that the co-pilot Flt Lt Taiwo Olufemi Asaniyi who also died in the accident was set to also marry before death snatched him away.
Friends and associates took to Twitter after the unfortunate incident to share their grief.
A tweep, @Sir_KB, wrote, “My heart is in pain. I lost my friend. Flight Lt. AA Olufade. He got hitched months back and often teased me to get out of the bachelorhood. Rest well Freddy.”
Read also: Kaduna air crash caused by bad weather – DHQ
@OvieNews said, “Rest in Peace Alfred. Flight Lt. AA Olufade just married two months ago. Our Heroes.”
A tweep, @_victor_kings, wrote, “Flight lieutenant T.O Asaniyi. He flew the plane, we had his introduction in March. I was going to be his best man” bemoaning Asaniyi’s death.
The duo were pronounced dead alongside the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and nine other military personnel onboard the jet when it crashed around 6pm on Friday.
This continued a trend of death of military personnel with at least 20 military officers losing their lives in the last three months in three crashes involving Nigerian Air Force jets.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Oshoala to lead Falcons against USA, Portugal, Jamaica in summer tour
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala will be leading the Nigeria squad to a summer series tour where they will face...
Injury crisis cost Liverpool Premier League title this season —Klopp
Liverpool failed to successfully defend their English Premier League title this season due to injuries, says manager Jurgen Klopp. The...
FIFA to consider holding World Cup every two years rather than four
World football governing body, FIFA is considering making the men’s and women’s World Cups a biennial event rather than quadrennial....
With nothing to play for, Messi to miss Barca’s final game of season
Lionel Messi has been given the permission to miss Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on...
Eight persons arrested after racist abuse of Spurs player on Twitter
Eight persons have been arrested and released under investigation after an unnamed Tottenham player was racially abused on Twitter. The...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...