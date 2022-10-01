TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Afreximbank, Quickteller, Livestock Wealth, Technext, Calendly, iiDENTIFii, Pigment, Vendease were some of the names that made the headlines in the tech ecosystem this week.

A Nigerian-owned scheduling startup, Calendly, acquired a recruitment specialist startup, Prelude, as it looks to play in the recruitment space.

Also, during the week, Vendease, a Nigerian food procurement platform for African restaurants, secured $30M Series A funding led by Partech Africa and TLcom.

Let’s get into details.

Coming first this weekend is the story of Pan-African multilateral financial institution, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

The company, during the week, launched its new product trade payment services, AfPAY, as it looks to enhance international trade.

What you should know: Afreximbank deploys innovative structures to deliver financing solutions towards accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade.

Another story we tracked is the story of popular payment tech platform, Quickteller, where it announced launching a new feature, Quickteller Transport, intended to boost Nigerian’s traveling booking experience.

Chinyere Don-Okhuofu, MD, Interswitch Industry Ecosystems Division, confirmed the new development on Friday in a media release.

What you should know: The new feature would allow users to filter their search to specific or preferred operators, and compare fares among other options.

In South Africa, crowd-farming startup, Livestock Wealth, was in the news after securing a R10m (approximately $55, 000) from Mineworkers Investment Company’s Khulisani Ventures.

Nchaupe Khaole, CIO of the MIO, confirmed that Khulisani Ventures invested R10 million in Livestock Wealth in a press release.

What you should know: Livestock Wealth focuses on funding for cattle as it connects investors with farmers that require funding by using cattle as a form of investment.

Come Monday, 3rd of October, Technext, a tech-oriented media organization, will be hosting blockchain experts and enthusiasts in Coinference 2.0, a blockchain gathering put together to discuss concepts of blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) and the issues surrounding them.

The media outfit during the week unveiled its lineup of sponsors to include Bitmama, GIGX and others.

What you should know: The Technext event is bringing together key players in the African crypto ecosystem, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, innovators and regulators.

Also, Nigerian-owned scheduling startup, Calendly, has acquired a recruitment specialist startup, Prelude.

Will Laufer, founder and CEO of Prelude, confirmed the acquisition in a statement on Thursday.

What you should know: Prelude automates scheduling and organization processes in the recruitment space.

In South Africa, a biometrics tech startup, iiDENTIFii, announced securing $15M growth funding led by an African investment company, Arise, during the week.

iiDENTIFii Founder and CEO, Gur Geva, confirmed the funding in a media release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

What you should know: The investment drew participation from a growth-stage private equity firm, Sanari Capital, and veteran US tech entrepreneur, Bill Spruill.

Lastly, Pigment, a French business planning and forecasting platform startup announced securing a $65M Series B+ led by IVP and Meritech Capital.

Eléonore Crespo, co-founder and co-CEO, confirmed the new raiser in a media release on Thursday.

What you should know: Pigment’s technology offers an intuitive and visually-driven experience, providing a 360° view of the business, and updating financial models in real-time.

