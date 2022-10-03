South Africa’s Talk360 secures additional $3m seed funding. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. South Africa’s growth Talk360 secures additional $3m seed funding

A South African International calling app, Talk360, has on Monday secured an additional $3m seed funding to expand its workforce.

South African venture builder and Talk360 cofounder, Dean Hiine, confirmed the funding in a press statement.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the additional $3 million in seed round funding takes its total seed round to $7 million after its first closing in May.

Talk360 claims it enables people around the world to make reliable and affordable calls worldwide.

Allan Gray E2 Ventures (AGEV), Kalon Venture Partners, E4E Africa, Endeavor, existing lead investor HAVAÍC and angel investors in the form of the co-founders of TymeBank, Tjaart van der Walt and Coenraad Jonker all participated in the funding.

The South African startup was founded in 2016 by Dutch entrepreneurs Hans Osnabrugge and Jorne Schamp and Hiine.

“Our mission is to bridge distance and connect lives by offering reliable, affordable, and easy-to-use digital services, delivered in a localised manner to all communities, particularly emerging countries, so they can connect to the world,” Hiine explained.

He also explained that he expects Talk360’s growth to be further boosted with the new investment.

Tech Trivia: What is the name of the protocol that notifies website authors about new backlinks?

A. Recipro

B. Linkgen

C. Trackback

D. Hypervisor

Answer: see end of post

2. Egyptian Gaming Startup, Cryptyd Inc, secures new funding from existing and new investors

An Egyptian gaming startup, Cryptyd Inc, has announced securing an undisclosed funding to expand its infrastructure.

Read also:Nigerian fintech startup, Bamboo, expands operations into Ghana. 2 other stories and a trivia

Ahmed Alaa, CEO, and founder of Cryptyd Inc, confirmed the new funding in a media release on Monday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that Cryptyd Inc is a Delaware C Corp, headquartered in Massachusetts, USA with a wholly owned subsidiary Cryptyd SA in Alexandria.

The company was founded by Ahmed Alaa in 2015.

Alaa said that the company develops games that boost native artwork with a focus on gamifying the user experience and introducing cultural elements to attract users and foster a social and competitive gaming experience.

“We are proud to have the commitment and backing of our investors and feel that we are very well positioned as one of the few MENA-based game development studios that have made the transition from loving games to mastering the game development process,” Alaa said.

3. SEIC acquires 34% minority stake in B.TECH

A Saudi Egyptian Investment Company (SEIC) has announced the acquisition of a 34% minority stake in Egyptian consumer electronics retailer company, B.TECH.

Mahmoud Khattab, Founder, and CEO of B.TECH confirmed the acquisition on Monday in a press release.

SEIC is a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that SEIC is acquiring the minority stake from African Development Partners II, a fund advised by Development Partners International (DPI).

“Working with SEIC, B.TECH will continue to accelerate its innovative growth strategy, and its digitalization efforts, while scaling new business verticals and existing core operations,” noted Khattab.

Khattab further noted that the company will invest more in hiring, and expanding infrastructure to support the professional development of its employees.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that B.TECH officially launched its new omnichannel platform, deel.

Trivia Answer: Trackback

Trackback is a means of notifying a website that another website has linked to it.

By linking to a trackback link, a webmaster can automatically inform the other website that he has added a link to one of the site’s pages.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now