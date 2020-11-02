The syndrome of hubris

The American presidential election is slated for November 3rd of this year, that is tomorrow. It is a straight fight between the Republican incumbent President, Donald Trump, and the Democrat major challenger, the former President Obama’s Vice-President, Joe Biden. Going by the fallible opinion polls Biden is the ‘favourite’ to become the 46th President of the free world.

President Trump is attacking on all fronts campaigning hard to pull off another surprise as he did against Mrs Hillary Clinton four years ago. In 2016, against all odds and predictions, the rich haughty big man scored an upsetting victory as an underdog thus changing the face of politics Americana.

In this year’s poll a lot of factors are at play: COVID-19, economy, presidential hubris. And misogyny and racism. The Trump years in the White House had seen much fire and fury, criticisms and challenges. Yet President Trump remains true to himself: attracting a rash of negative comments and evaluations even as he joins the fray by tweeting daily, defending himself or his achievements.

Every single attack has had its response sometimes virulent and other times undiplomatic. Americans are feeling more divided than ever before and many felt the man in the Oval Office liked playing to the gallery in critical moments of crises.

During his 45th eventful presidency not a few folks, writers, analysts et al, have made name for themselves at his executive expense. He daily courts controversy and the limelight thus exposing a super power to all sort of politico-economic demystification. But faced with thesemedia and intellectual bashing and mockery Trump cared less and demonstrated uncommon determination to prove bookmakers wrong once again.

AUTHOR: Ozodinukwe Okenwa…

Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.

Join the conversation

Opinions