'They're after you...I'm just in the way', Trump tells Americans on his impeachment

United States President, Donald Trump, has reacted to his impeachment by the lower House of Representatives.

The House on Wednesday night voted largely to impeach President Trump for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine.

Two articles of impeachment were actually passed by the House – one for abuse of power and the other for obstruction of Congress.

The issue will now be passed to the Senate, where a trial will be carried out in January to determine whether Mr. Trump stays in office.

Reacting to his impeachment on Twitter, Donald Trump shared a poster of himself with the caption: ‘

“IN REALITY, THEY’RE NOT AFTER ME THEY’RE AFTER YOU, I’M JUST IN THE WAY.”

