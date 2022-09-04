Tinubu a paper candidate intimidated by Atiku – PDP

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over its criticisms of the opposition party.

Tinubu had on Saturday described the PDP as a party without direction.

The former Lagos State governor, who spoke at the unveiling of the Tinubu/Shettima door-to-door campaign group in Abuja, also slammed the major opposition party over the corruption that characterised its 16-year rule in the country.

He said: “They (PDP) got there and turned it into an incubator. I wonder why they still exist as a party. These are people still fighting for the leadership of their party, looking for the direction of the compass.

“We don’t need to worry about the PDP — poverty development party. Today, let’s lower the temperature. It’s not the time to campaign yet. They will hear a lot from us.”

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party claimed that Tinubu was intimidated by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The party added that the APC candidate’s statement showed that he was a nominal (paper) candidate who was alarmed, uneasy, and intimidated by Atiku.

The statement read: “It is distressing that Asiwaju Tinubu speaks like someone under the influence with incoherent discourse and absence of mind that further expose a lack of capacity for leadership especially at the presidential level.

“It is rather shameful that the APC presidential candidate alluded to the nation’s railway system which was revitalized by the PDP administration but painfully surrendered to terrorists and bandits by the APC government.

“From his incoherent discourse, the APC presidential candidate appears to be battling with issues of ethical challenges and ineligibility to contest election on account of inconsistencies in his educational qualifications, name, ancestry, age, and corruption allegations among myriads of issues.

“Moreover, Nigerians have realized the futility of Asiwaju’s non-existent and heavily concocted achievements, influence, leadership prowess, and skills.

“Nigerians gave Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu the benefit of the doubt but he failed them by engineering a deceitful government leading to the ugly indices of insecurity and bloodletting, economic hardship, unemployment, disunity, and low life expectancy imposed on our nation in the last seven years.”

