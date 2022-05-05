Tinubu dismisses fears of APC break-up after presidential primaries

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a presidential hopeful, said on Tuesday that the party would remain unified after the presidential primaries.

The former Lagos State governor also noted that the growing number of persons seeking the party’s presidential nomination is good for democracy.

Tinubu stated this after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja late Tuesday.

In response to journalists’ concerns about the ruling party’s unity, he stated that the party would remain intact and unified beyond the presidential primary, pointing out that President Buhari had demonstrated his support for a transparent democratic process.

Tinubu said, “We are sure that we will remain united. You know our symbol is the broom, you don’t break it as you go. Nigeria requires commitment, a uniform system, and a stable country and that is the only way we can be very proud of Nigeria.

“The President has shown a great example of leadership, gave us the freedom to say you want to run, you want to attempt, go ahead. He is a democrat and if we are running a constitutional democracy, you don’t hinder the desire, the wish of other people.”

Read also: My presidential ambition not a personal contest with Tinubu – Fayemi

When asked about the growing number of aspirants running on the platform of his party, the APC, Tinubu said it was in the country’s best interests, and that it demonstrated that leaders were not abandoning the country.

He said, “The more the merrier. The more they come, the more challenging it becomes for you to think deeply, focus on issues and be ready to serve and Nigeria. It’s all about service, it’s nothing else. Think wisely, get committed to your thinking to serve the nation and bring progress and prosperity to the lives of Nigerians.

“It’s good for the country for so many of us to aspire to want to lead, we’re not abandoning our nation. But there’s only one chair and one possibility. We will do that.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now