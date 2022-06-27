Tinubu jets off to France after meeting with Buhari

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, early Monday morning, travelled out of the country to France shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa after his return from Kigali, Rwanda, where he attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), on Sunday.

Though the reason for the Paris trip and his return date were not made public, Tinubu‘s media aide, Tunde Rahman, said in a statement that the former Lagos State Governor would hold important meetings while in France.

“Presidential candidate and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, travelled out of the country early Monday morning after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

“He is off to Paris, France to hold some important meetings. The APC standard bearer is expected back in the country shortly,” part of the statement reads.

