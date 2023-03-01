Tinubu meets Buhari, presents certificate of return

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday night met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina, hours after collecting his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu was accompanied on the trip by the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu.

Others on the trip to Daura were the Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), and Simon Lalong (Plateau).

The President-elect used the opportunity to thank President Buhari for his support during the electioneering process.

He also presented his certificate of return to the President.

Buhari openly displayed his ballot paper with a thumbprint of APC before casting his vote during the presidential election on February 25.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday declared Tinubu as the winner of the election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and 15 other candidates in the election.

