My victory in presidential election is for all Nigerians committed to a greater society – Tinubu

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said on Wednesday his victory in the February 25 election was for all Nigerians committed to a greater society.

Tinubu, who stated this after receiving his certificate of return from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said he would work round the clock to make Nigeria better for all.

INEC had in the early hours of Wednesday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner of the election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and 16 others in the exercise.

He said: “The road has been long, yet, we walked it, the battle has been hard fought, yet we won it.

“But more importantly, I realise that I am just a servant of a larger purpose.”

He stressed that the certificate was more than a document confirming the positive outcome of an election.

The president-elect added: “It (certificate) is a document that symbolises our collective democratic attainment and even loftier aspirations, representing the impending transfer of most sacred duty and trust from one person to another.

“At its most sublime, this certificate also symbolises that each of you has the ability to achieve what others believe is impossible for you to achieve.

“I stand before you the president-elect, and yes, that is special, but, I am no different than anyone of you. If I can do this, you can do better, you must do better.

“Our destiny as a people and nation depends on our ability to shed the artificial restrictions of bias and prejudice so that we live fully unto our democratic creed.

“That no one is innately superior or entitled to greater rights and opportunities than any other Nigerian.”

He expressed optimism that by dint of hard work, determination, and unyielding belief in a noble endeavor, any individual could achieve the best of things.

Tinubu added that by taking the certificate of return, he had assumed a sacred duty he would never ignore.

“To you the people, especially the youths, I will work day and night. I will work to the utmost of my ability to make Nigeria better.

“For this to be a victory at all, it cannot simply be a victory for one man or even one party. It must become a victory for all Nigerians who are committed to a greater society.

“I know many did not vote for me, and you are disappointed that your candidate is not where I now stand.

“I understand your hurt. To you, I extend the embrace and comfort of one family member to another,’’ he concluded.

