INEC presents certificates of return to Tinubu, Shettima

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday presented the Certificates of Return to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, in Abuja.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, presented the certificates to the duo at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The commission had earlier on Wednesday declared Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 election.

The former Lagos State governor polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 6,984,520 votes.

The duo of Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) got 6,111, 533, and 1,496, 687 votes respectively.

18 candidates took part in the election.

