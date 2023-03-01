Politics
APC thanks Nigerians for Tinubu’s victory in presidential election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday dedicated the victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25 election to Nigerians.
The APC in a congratulatory message to the president-elect and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, commended Nigerians for their courage, boundless energy, resilience, and abiding love for the country.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday declared Tinubu as the winner of the election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and 16 others in the exercise.
APC thanked Nigerians for their overwhelming support for the former Lagos State governor, noting that the election was vigorously contested like no other in the country’s democratic history.
The statement read: “Our country and democracy are richer and stronger together in this strident onward march into a more vibrant future of opportunities, wholesome and transformative development.
“To the leader of our party, President Muhammadu Buhari, we deeply appreciate your remarkable accomplishments in office that provided a formidable springboard for our president-elect to run a victorious race.
Read also:Obasanjo’s rejection of election results a call for coup – APC
“We remain thankful for your intrepid and steady leadership of our party.
“Your unparalleled programme of electoral and democratic reform provided the atmosphere conducive to the successful conduct of this year’s presidential election.”
The party also commended INEC for delivering a credible presidential election.
The APC equally applauded the armed forces and other security agencies for maintaining law and order during the election.
“We are equally thankful to local and international election observer missions for their roles in monitoring this process to its conclusion.
“We congratulate all candidates in the presidential contest for their eminent leadership and massive contributions to democratic progress and consolidation in our country,’’ it added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...