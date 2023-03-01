APC thanks Nigerians for Tinubu’s victory in presidential election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday dedicated the victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25 election to Nigerians.

The APC in a congratulatory message to the president-elect and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, commended Nigerians for their courage, boundless energy, resilience, and abiding love for the country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday declared Tinubu as the winner of the election after polling 8,794,726 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and 16 others in the exercise.

APC thanked Nigerians for their overwhelming support for the former Lagos State governor, noting that the election was vigorously contested like no other in the country’s democratic history.

The statement read: “Our country and democracy are richer and stronger together in this strident onward march into a more vibrant future of opportunities, wholesome and transformative development.

“To the leader of our party, President Muhammadu Buhari, we deeply appreciate your remarkable accomplishments in office that provided a formidable springboard for our president-elect to run a victorious race.

“We remain thankful for your intrepid and steady leadership of our party.

“Your unparalleled programme of electoral and democratic reform provided the atmosphere conducive to the successful conduct of this year’s presidential election.”

The party also commended INEC for delivering a credible presidential election.

The APC equally applauded the armed forces and other security agencies for maintaining law and order during the election.

“We are equally thankful to local and international election observer missions for their roles in monitoring this process to its conclusion.

“We congratulate all candidates in the presidential contest for their eminent leadership and massive contributions to democratic progress and consolidation in our country,’’ it added.

