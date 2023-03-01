Labour Party’s Onyeizu, rejects INEC’s declaration of Abaribe as winner in Abia South

Labour Party candidate in the Abia South senatorial district, Chinedu Onyeizu, has rejected the INEC result declaring Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP) as the winner of the February 25 election.

Onyeizu, who spoke to journalists in Aba on Wednesday, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of making a fundamental mistake.

Abaribe in the election polled a total of 49,693 votes to defeat his rival who scored a total of 43,903 votes.

Onyeizu insisted that the electoral commission reduced his score and inflated that of the winner, adding, that Georgina Ugwuanyi, the returning officer, had earlier declared the election inconclusive.

He therefore called on INEC to admit its mistake and declare him as the winner of the election.

Onyeizu said: “There were issues with a lot of the polling units in Aba North, Aba South and Obingwa local government areas based on the number of registered voters and the number of actual votes cast.

“So it was obvious that the election was inconclusive, and the Returning Officer made a statement two days ago concerning that.

“The election results were inconclusive as a result of the irregularities experienced. We were very optimistic that INEC would make public the new date for the rescheduled elections, but instead, it turned around to declare results.”

