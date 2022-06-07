Tinubu, Osinbajo battle for APC ticket as Nnamani, 2 others step down for vice president

The former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and two other presidential aspirants have stepped down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Chairman of Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kabiru Gaya, who disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, said only the Vice President and APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, are left in the presidential race.

He was however silent on the identities of the other aspirants in question.

The lawmaker stressed that the APC’s decision to give its presidential ticket to the South was in the spirit of equity and justice.

Gaya said: “We have Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Tinubu, it comes down to the South-West. I’m aware that a few aspirants have stepped down for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. They are Ken Nnamani and two others. I think that will be announced later.

“Whatever the number the party decides; it is up for because the people need to come and address the party members and tell them if they are stepping down, why they are stepping down, and for who. If they are not stepping down, let them tell Nigerians what they intend to do to improve the situation in the governance of Nigeria.”

