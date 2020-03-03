Tokyo 2020 Olympics ‘could be postponed to end of year’ because of coronavirus

As the spread of coronavirus continues across asia and the world in general, officials have said that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games might be postponed.

The Olympics, which happens once in four years and is billed to take place in July 2020, might be postponed to the wnd of the year.

This was revealed by Japan’s Olympic minister, Seiko Hashimoto, who added that the organisers are however “doing all we can” to make sure the Games go ahead as planned.

Read Also: CORONAVIRUS: Sports Ministry to set up isolation centre ahead Nat’l Sports Festival

The Games are due to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020.

But in a response to a question in Japan’s parliament, Hashimoto said Tokyo’s contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) “calls for the Games to be held within 2020… which could be interpreted as allowing a postponement.”

“We are doing all we can to ensure that the Games go ahead as planned,” Hashimoto added.

A number of high-profile sporting events have already been cancelled as a result of the spread of the virus, but it is important to note that only the IOC has the power to cancel the Olympics.

The coronavirus, which originated in China, has spread to more than 60 countries and claimed more than 3,000 lives so far.

Join the conversation

Opinions