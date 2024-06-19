Torrential rains kill 11 in Ivory Coast

At least 11 people were killed in torrential in Ivory Coast last week.

The country’s Minister of National Cohesion, Solidarity, and the Fight against Poverty, Mysss Belmonde Dogo, disclosed this to journalists in Abidjan on Wednesday.

He said: “The provisional report shows 11 victims dead and identified, several others not yet identified and seven injured noted and taken into account.



READ ALSO: Five die in Ivory Coast’s helicopter crash

The minister said the provisional toll “is already heavy, adding that the government is mobilising resources to support the affected families next week.

Torrential rains fell on several localities in the West African nation, including the capital, where several neighborhoods were underwater, over 300 people were taken to safety and 18 others were evacuated to health centers between Thursday and Saturday.

Ivory Coast has been experiencing a long rainy season this year, peaking in June.

