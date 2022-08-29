TransExpress, UPDC REIT lead gainers as Nigeria’s capital market dips marginally

The Nigerian capital market closed business on Monday with the equity capitalization standing at N26.794 trillion.

The figure was -0.01 percent or N2 billion lower than the N26.796 trillion posted by the bourse on Monday.

Also, the All-Share Index was down by 5.4 basis points to drop from 49,682.15 to 49,676.75 after eight hours of trading on Monday.

Investors traded 232.94 million shares valued at N2.18 billion in 4,425 deals today.

This surpasses the 193.51 million shares worth N4.64 billion which exchanged hands in 3,307 deals last week.

TransExpress led the gainers’ list with a 9.52 percent rise in share price to move from N0.63kobo to N0.69kobo per share.

UPDC REIT gained N0.30kobo to move from N3.25kobo to N3.55kobo per share.

Multiverse’s share value was up by N0.22kobo to end trading with N2.62kobo from N2.40kobo per share.

Vitafoam gained N1.70kobo to close at N22 above its opening price of N20.30kobo per share.

Courtville’s share traded upward by 8.33 percent to rise from N0.48kobo to N0.52kobo per share.

Caverton topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.11kobo to drop from N1.15kobo1.15kobo to N11.044 per share.

John Holt’s share price dropped by 8.99 percent to end trading at N0.81kobo from N0.89kobo per share.

Japaul Gold lost 8.82 percent to end trading with N0.31kobo from N0.34kobo per share.

AIICO lost 3.64 percent to drop from N0.55kobo to N0.53kobo per share.

Nigerian Breweries’ share dropped from N47.15kobo47.15kobo to N445.880kobo per share after losing N11.3535kobo during trading.

Jaiz Bank led the day’s trading with 40.42 million shares valued at N36.17 million.

Access Corporation sold 35.80 million shares worth N293.55 million.

FBN Holdings followed with 23.06 million shares valued at N251.37 million

Mutual Benefit traded 19.93 million shares worth N6.05 million, while Zenith Bank traded 12.45 million valued at N273.66 million.

