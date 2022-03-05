International
Transgender women beg Ukrainian govt for permission to leave country
Transgender women in Ukraine on Saturday urged the government to grant them permission to leave the troubled country.
The women were restrained from leaving the country because the government identification still registers them as male and men are forced to remain behind and fight opponents under the country’s conscription laws.
Two of the women told American news platform, VICE, they can’t leave Ukraine because their identification documents recognised them as male.
READ ALSO: Third batch of 174 stranded Nigerians returns from Ukraine
LGBTQ+ groups across Europe are working to help gay, bisexual and trans people flee, find shelter and apply for asylum if they demand for it.
At least 1.3 million had escaped to neighbouring countries since Russian troops invaded the Eastern European nation 10 days ago.
