Troost-Ekong excited about new kits, 'ready' to defend national colours | Ripples Nigeria

Super Eagles defender, Williams Troost-Ekong has expressed his excitement after modeling the new kits for Nigerian national football teams.

Ekong was among selected players who adorned the new set of jerseys released by the Nigeria football Federation (NFF) in collaboration with Nike.

Compatriots Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze, Asisat Oshoala and Rashidat Ajibade also joined in modeling the new outfits.

“Ready to defend my new stripes. So proud to wear the new Nigeria kit. NAIJA Stand Up!,” he wrote on Twitter

Ready to defend my new stripes. So proud to wear the new Nigeria kit. NAIJA Stand Up! 🦅🇳🇬 @NikeFootball #YouCantStopUs pic.twitter.com/rs4FELayjM — William Troost-Ekong (@WTroostEkong) September 20, 2020

The new home kit comes in traditional green and white national colours, while the away kit is all-grey with pitch green and white patterns in the V-shaped collar and sleeves.

The Super Eagles are expected to wear the new kit in their double-header friendly games against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia in October.

