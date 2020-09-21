Mutual Benefits, The Initiates, Arbico top Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist | Ripples Nigeria

Last Week, the Nigerian bourse posted gains on Monday, Wednesday and Friday but reported losses on Tuesday and Thursday, with the development and other fundamental factors during this time informing Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watch-list.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watch-list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

Mutual Benefits Assurance makes our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N0.30 and a PE Ratio of 0.67.

THE INITIATES PLC

The Initiates appears on our list for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.57 per share, has an EPS of N0.05 and a PE Ratio of 11.40.

ARBICO PLC

Arbico Plc features on our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N1.03 per share, has an EPS of N4.33 and a PE Ratio of 0.24.

AFROMEDIA PLC

Afromedia makes our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N0.08 and a PE Ratio of 2.60.

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE

Sovereign Trust features on our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N0.06 and a PE Ratio of 3.41.

TRIPPLE GEE AND COMPANY PLC

Tripple Gee appears on our list for trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.57 per share, has an EPS of N0.05 and a PE Ratio of 11.40.

ASSOCIATED BUS COMPANY (ABC) PLC

ABC makes our list on account of being the highest price loser last week. Opening at N0.30, the stock closed at N0.36, depreciating by 16.67%.

WAPIC INSURANCE PLC

WAPIC makes our list by virtue of being the highest price gainer last week. Opening at N0.33, the stock closed at N0.37, appreciating by 12.12%

