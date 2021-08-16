Trump seeks Biden’s resignation in wake of Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan

Former US President Donald Trump has called for President Joe Biden to step down “in disgrace” in the wake of the U.S. troop pullout from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

Trump who made this call via a statement on Monday, blamed Biden for the Taliban’s swift surge in Afghanistan, as the US continues the process of pulling out its troops from the country.

“It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he allowed to happen in Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in Covid, the border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy,” the statement said.

“It shouldn’t be a big deal, because he wasn’t elected legitimately in the first place,” Trump added, despite no evidence of any voter fraud.

The former US President has been critical of Biden’s handling of the situation in Afghanistan and this was not his first statement on the issue.

In a release on Saturday, he said “everyone knew [Biden] couldn’t handle the pressure. Even Obama’s Secretary of Defence, Robert Gates, said as much”.

“He ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our Administration left for him – a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America.

“The withdrawal would be guided by facts on the ground.”

Under Trump, the U.S. brokered an accord with the Taliban in Doha last year, which would have paved the way for the U.S. to pull out all its military personnel by May this year, in exchange for various security demands from the insurgents.

