International
Trump seeks Biden’s resignation in wake of Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan
Former US President Donald Trump has called for President Joe Biden to step down “in disgrace” in the wake of the U.S. troop pullout from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s takeover of the country.
Trump who made this call via a statement on Monday, blamed Biden for the Taliban’s swift surge in Afghanistan, as the US continues the process of pulling out its troops from the country.
“It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he allowed to happen in Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in Covid, the border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy,” the statement said.
“It shouldn’t be a big deal, because he wasn’t elected legitimately in the first place,” Trump added, despite no evidence of any voter fraud.
READ ALSO: Biden orders 1,000 more troops to aid Afghanistan departure, blames Trump for conflict
The former US President has been critical of Biden’s handling of the situation in Afghanistan and this was not his first statement on the issue.
In a release on Saturday, he said “everyone knew [Biden] couldn’t handle the pressure. Even Obama’s Secretary of Defence, Robert Gates, said as much”.
“He ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our Administration left for him – a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America.
“The withdrawal would be guided by facts on the ground.”
Under Trump, the U.S. brokered an accord with the Taliban in Doha last year, which would have paved the way for the U.S. to pull out all its military personnel by May this year, in exchange for various security demands from the insurgents.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...