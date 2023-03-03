International
Tunisian govt bans planned opposition protest
Tunisian authorities have placed a banned on a planned nationwide protest by the country’s main opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front (NSF), which was scheduled for Sunday, March 5.
The National Salvation Front had planned to protest over the recent arrests of critics of President Kais Saied, while Tunisia’s national trade union federation also has its own demonstration planned.
The North African country’s government in announcement on Thursday, said the upcoming demonstrations will not go ahead as the request by the NSF was not approved.
The Governor of Tunis, Kamel Feki, in a statement, said the NSF’s request to hold a march on Sunday had not been approved as some of its leaders are suspected of plotting against state security.
The NSF had called for the protest on Sunday against what it described as “political arrests and violations against public and individual freedoms.”
It said about 20 critics and rivals of President Kais Saied have been arrested and detained in recent weeks.
READ ALSO:Tunisia orders arrest of former presidential candidate
The arrests, the NSF said, also include the owner of a major media outlet and a prominent businessman, represent the biggest crackdown on opponents of Saied since he seized most powers in 2021.
The Tunisian media reported that two members of the Islamist-leaning Ennahda Party, Sadok Chourou and Habib Ellouz, were also arrested.
Ennahda, the main group within the NSF’s former member of governing coalitions, said the arrests were designed to “terrorize the opposition.”
The Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) said it has its own protest planned for Saturday against Saied’s “one-man rule.”
The UGTT has described the ban as “a further violation of trade union rights and the basic principles of freedoms and human rights.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...