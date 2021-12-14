Two detained Ethiopian journalists declared missing

Two out of the four journalists recently arrested in Ethiopia have been declared missing by their families.

One of the journalists, Kibrom Worku, was picked up about two months ago after he was accused of inciting violence and his family said he has not been seen since a bail hearing last month.

The police said on Monday that Worku had been released, but had yet to return home.

The man’s father told journalists that the family was worried about his son’s health.

Selam Belay, the wife of the second journalist, Tamrat Negera, who was arrested on Friday, said that all she wanted to know is whether her husband was dead or alive.

“His family has been searching prisons in and near the capital, Addis Ababa, and they were told that he had not been seen,” Negera’s colleague said.

Another journalist, Meaza Mohamed, who was detained last week, is being held by police in Addis Ababa.

Mohammed’s family saw her on Sunday while Eyasped Tesfaye was arrested at his mother’s house last week.

