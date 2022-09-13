Two people dead, nine rescued as flood takes over parts of Lagos

Two persons were Monday confirmed dead while nine were rescued in a flood that submerged various communities in Lagos after hours of torrential rainfall.

The State Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed this in statement late Monday, said the flood swept the victims away in the Iyana Ipaja and Command areas of Alimosho local government area of the state.

Farinloye said one of the victims, identified simply as Alfa, had earlier escaped with his wife and four children, but returned to his house to pick some items when the flood that submerged the house swept him away.

“Two adult men were swept away at Iyana Ipaja and Command areas of Lagos State. A man simply known as Alfa was swept away as a result of heavy downpour that caused flooding that took over the whole communities of Ajayi Street, Olubodun Ifesowapo, Olubodun, Fafunwa, Ipaja West, and Tioluwani, in Alimosho LGA,” Farinloye said.

“The deceased was said to have initially escaped with his wife and four children but the man was said to have returned to his house to pick some items in the course of which he was swept off.

“Another adult man, who was said to have missed his steps on the Command Bridge, fell into the running water. But before help could reach him, he had been carried away,” he added.

Read also: Three siblings, four others died in Lagos flood – NEMA

The NEMA Coordinator said in another part of the the state, nine ladies were rescued when a one-storey building that was submerged started sinking on Akinwunmi Street, Mende, in Maryland.

“NEMA received a distressed alert on a sinking storey building where nine people are said to be trapped.

“The torrential rainfall, which lasted for about four hours in the early hours of the day, flooded lots of communities in Lagos State. The NEMA advance team upon close observations, called for more reinforcement of personnel.

“All the nine trapped ladies were successfully rescued,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now