Two policemen, driver die on way to pick colleague’s corpse

Two police officers and their driver died in a motor accident that occurred on Thursday along the Ajaokuta-Ojodu-Ayingba road in Kogi State on Thursday.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Solomon Aghure, disclosed that the deceased persons were travelling in an ambulance to pick the corpse of a a police officer when the accident occurred.

He explained that the ambulance collided with a Mercedes Benz truck coming from the opposite direction at a spot in Ojodu community.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kogi State, William Aya, who also confirmed the incident, said that the driver of the truck and his “motor boy” fled the scene after the incident.

