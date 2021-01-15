Police loses second AIG to death in three days

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, has commiserated with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over the death of another Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Yunana Babas.

The death of Babas, who was in charge of Zone 8, came just three days after the force also lost another AIG, Omololu Bishi to death.

Commiserating with police authorities over the sudden demise of the AIG, on Thursday night, AbdulRahman said:

“I received the news of the death of AIG Yunana Babas with shock and sadness. It is one tragedy too many.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Kwara State, I condole with the entire police family, especially the Inspector General of Police and the immediate family of the top officer, on this devastating development.

READ ALSO: Suspect everyone as COVID-19 case, Lagos NMA tells health workers

“The late officer is a fine gentleman, a patriot, and a professional cop who was very passionate about his duty to his fatherland. I recall the gallant roles the late officer played in some recent security developments in the zone.”

The development is coming at a time many Nigerians are contracting and dying of COVID-19 following the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

However, the cause of the death of the AIG was still unknown when this report was filed.

Join the conversation

Opinions