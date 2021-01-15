Suspect everyone as COVID-19 case, Lagos NMA tells health workers

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State chapter, on Thursday advised health workers in the state to see everyone as a suspected COVID-19 case.

The Lagos NMA gave the advise in a joint statement by its Chairman, Dr. Adetunji Adenekan and Secretary, Dr. Ime Okon, expressing worry over the rate of COVID-19 infections among health workers in the state.

The Lagos NMA also advised doctors to be more safety conscious in discharging their duties.

The statement read in part: “The events of the last few weeks have been quite unprecedented and very shocking within the medical community of our beloved state. There has been an increased rate of infections (morbidity) and deaths (mortality) of our most cherished members of the NMA, Lagos chapter.

“It is with a heavy heart that our most affectionate chairman on behalf of the state officers committee of the NMA, Lagos State, wishes to commiserate with the families of our members who have succumbed to the COVID-19 disease at this precarious time in Lagos State.

“We also emphasise the need for a very high index of suspicion among health care practitioners and providers, particularly during this unpredictable second wave in the state. Consider everyone as a suspected COVID-19 case, and ensure universal precautions always.

While advising its members to continue to obey the non-pharmaceutical interventions and other preventive protocols of COVID-19 during the discharging their duties, the Lagos NMA also urged members of the public to strictly adhere to the basic COVID-19 infection, prevention and control guide of wearing of facemask in public places, avoid touching the mouth, eyes and nose with unclean hands.

“In the event of the experience of any COVID-19 related symptoms such as fever, cough, fatigue, anosmia, dysgeusia, malaise, breathlessness, do not keep to yourself, urgently seek medical attention,’’ the association advised.

