Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare | Ripples Nigeria

Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward review of the e-cab’s fares to reflect the current economic reality in Nigeria.
The e-cab operators, under the aegis of Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private Owners Association (PEDPA), had earlier threatened to embark on strike on Monday, if their demands were not met.
The drivers on Monday went on a strike as they had threatened, and demanded a higher share of commissions, citing higher fuel prices and inflationary pressures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reacting to the protest, Uber’s spokesperson, Jill Hazelbaker, said the company was aware of the protest and was open to the feedback of its drivers.
His words: “We are aware of a protest taking place by a small group of e-hailing drivers, resulting in slightly longer waiting times for riders. We respect driver-partners as valuable partners with a voice and a choice and we want them to know that we are always open to their feedback.
“It’s however important to note that diver-partners are diverse in how they use the Uber app and it would be difficult for an individual or group to holistically represent every driver on the app.
“Speaking with drivers is important to us and any driver is able to engage directly with Uber through our daily office hours, 24/7 virtual and phone support.
“We are committed to our partnership with drivers and we will continue working to improve the experience for and with drivers.”
Hazelbaker said the company was deeply committed to the safety of all who uses its app, noting that its vehicle options come with the same door-to-door safety features such as injury protection, in-app emergency, and medical assistance, at no cost to the drivers.
“We continue to do as much as possible to enhance the earnings potential of drivers, and leverage innovative offerings like fuel rewards, other special offers to help them. We will also continue to drive demand through promotional and marketing activities so that more people are riding with Uber.
“We closely monitor feedback and driver-partner economics as well as marketplace dynamics to ensure fares are correctly priced so that riders continue to take trips and drivers have access to more fare paying passengers,” he added.
