UK administers first doses of Covid-19 vaccine

The United Kingdom has started rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, making it the first Western country to begin vaccinating its population against infection from the virus.

Ninety-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons at University Hospital, Coventry, England, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, British health minister Matt Hancock said that he would have the Covid-19 vaccine when it was appropriate.

READ ALSO: UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use

“I’m looking forward to having it, I’ll have it when it’s appropriate,” Hancock told LBC radio.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Sinovac Biotech, a Chinese pharmaceutical company has secured the princely sum of $500 million in extra funding to produce its Covid-19 vaccine, as the country races against time to roll out more serum for general use.

The Chinese pharmaceutical company announced on Monday that it had secured the funding and also revealed that it will invest $515 million for the development and production of CoronaVac, one of Sinovac’s most advanced Covid-19 vaccines.

Join the conversation

Opinions