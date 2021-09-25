UK donates 1.2m COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria

The United Kingdom has donated 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria.

The UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms. Catriona Laing, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Saturday, said the vaccines administered in the country were recognised by her home government.

She said: “The UK Government is committed to global access to vaccines and is among the largest funders to COVAX.

“The UK has donated 1.2 million vaccines specially to Nigeria through COVAX and will continue to provide support.

“UK strongly supports the work of the Nigerian health authorities and Nigeria’s vaccination campaign and strongly encourages all eligible residents in Nigeria to get vaccinated.

“I would like to emphasise that any statements that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria are not approved by the UK are completely untrue.

“The UK recognises the Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson COVID 19 vaccines used in Nigeria, irrespective of where they are manufactured.”

The envoy allayed fears that Nigerians would be restricted from entering the UK from October 4.

“The UK is committed to opening up international travel and we are using our COVID -19 vaccination certificate process.

Laing added: “This is to enable those wishing to enter the UK to do so safely and we know this matters hugely to many people in the UK and Nigeria.

“From October 4, the current system will be simplified and there will be a single red list of countries.

“Territories where stricter rules apply and there would be a rest of the world list with simplified travel measures.

“The rest of the world list will include countries currently on the UK’s amber list such as Nigeria.”

