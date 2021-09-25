News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, September 25, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Nigeria’s economy on the brink of collapse – Sanusi
A former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, lamented on Friday that Nigeria’s economy was on the verge of total collapse. Read more
2. Nigerian govt spent N8.9tr on infrastructure last year – Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Friday the present administration spent the sum of N8.9 trillion on infrastructural development in 2020. Read more
3. NLC cautions Nigerian govt against flouting agreement on electricity tariff
The Nigerian Labour Congress has warned the Federal Government over breaching the agreement on the consensus to suspend any increase in electricity tariff. Read more
4. Nigerian govt allegedly hires Americans for counter protests during UNGA (Video)
The Federal Government has allegedly hired counter protesters in defence of President Muhammadu Buhari and his government at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Read more
5. Reps charge Nigerian govt to ensure release of illegally-detained Nigerians abroad
The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to ensure a rapid intervention into the plight of Nigerians who are currently in illegal detention abroad. Read more
6. NSE: Pharmdeko, Sovereign Trust among top gainers as investors pocket N45.9bn
Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N45.9 billion following a 0.22 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Friday. Read more
7. UK-based investor acquires 1.36m shares in Stanbic IBTC
A United Kingdom-based firm, Stanbic Africa Holdings Limited has increased its control in Stanbic IBTC after acquiring more shares in the Nigerian lender. Read more
8. Nigerian Army condemns assault of corps member, to punish erring soldier for misconduct
The Nigerian Army on Friday described as gross misconduct, the alleged assault of a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) by one of its personnel in Calabar, Cross River State. Read more
9. Ondo varsity adopts rustication as punishment for indecent dressing
The management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), in Ondo State has decried the increasing rate of indecent dressing among the students of the institution, saying it has adopted rustication as punishment for any student found indecently dressed in the school. Read more
10. Women’s Euro prize money now €16m — over €350m below men’s package
In this edition of SportsBusiness, we take a look at the newly announced prize money for the Women’s European Championship billed for 2022. Read more
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...