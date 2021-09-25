10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, September 25, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. Nigeria’s economy on the brink of collapse – Sanusi

A former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, lamented on Friday that Nigeria’s economy was on the verge of total collapse. Read more

2. Nigerian govt spent N8.9tr on infrastructure last year – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Friday the present administration spent the sum of N8.9 trillion on infrastructural development in 2020. Read more

3. NLC cautions Nigerian govt against flouting agreement on electricity tariff

The Nigerian Labour Congress has warned the Federal Government over breaching the agreement on the consensus to suspend any increase in electricity tariff. Read more

4. Nigerian govt allegedly hires Americans for counter protests during UNGA (Video)

The Federal Government has allegedly hired counter protesters in defence of President Muhammadu Buhari and his government at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Read more

5. Reps charge Nigerian govt to ensure release of illegally-detained Nigerians abroad

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to ensure a rapid intervention into the plight of Nigerians who are currently in illegal detention abroad. Read more

6. NSE: Pharmdeko, Sovereign Trust among top gainers as investors pocket N45.9bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N45.9 billion following a 0.22 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Friday. Read more

7. UK-based investor acquires 1.36m shares in Stanbic IBTC

A United Kingdom-based firm, Stanbic Africa Holdings Limited has increased its control in Stanbic IBTC after acquiring more shares in the Nigerian lender. Read more

8. Nigerian Army condemns assault of corps member, to punish erring soldier for misconduct

The Nigerian Army on Friday described as gross misconduct, the alleged assault of a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) by one of its personnel in Calabar, Cross River State. Read more

9. Ondo varsity adopts rustication as punishment for indecent dressing

The management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), in Ondo State has decried the increasing rate of indecent dressing among the students of the institution, saying it has adopted rustication as punishment for any student found indecently dressed in the school. Read more

10. Women’s Euro prize money now €16m — over €350m below men’s package

In this edition of SportsBusiness, we take a look at the newly announced prize money for the Women’s European Championship billed for 2022. Read more

