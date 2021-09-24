NSE: Pharmdeko, Sovereign Trust among top gainers as investors pocket N45.9bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N45.9 billion following a 0.22 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Friday.

The equity capitalization rose by N45.9 billion to close at N20.253 trillion from N20.299 trillion posted the previous day.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 88.15 basis points to settle at 38,962.28 compared to 38,874.13 achieved on Thursday.

Investors traded 633.52 million shares valued at N6.44 billion in 3,228 deals on Friday.

This was higher than the 125.79 million shares worth N1.26 billion that exchanged hands in 2,990 deals on Thursday.

Pharmdeko led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.19kobo to move from N1.95kobo to N2.14kobo per share.

Sovereign Trust Insurance share price was up by 8.70 percent to end trading at N0.25kobo from N0.23kobo per share.

Okomu Oil gained N6 to move from N104 to N110 per share at the end of trading.

Eterna share price appreciated by N0.33kobo to end trading with N7 from N6.67kobo per share.

Champion Breweries share price rose by 4.71 percent to move from N1.91kobo to N2 per share.

SCOA topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.38 percent from its share price to drop from N0.96kobo to N0.87kobo per share.

Presco share price declined from N79.50kobo to N73 per share after losing N6.50kobo in its share price.

Regal Insurance share price lost 6.38 percent to end trading at N0.44kobo from N0.47kobo per share.

Total share price declined from N199.20kobo to N192 per share after losing N7.20kobo from its share price during trading.

Sterling Bank completed the list as its share price fell by 1.34 percent to end trading at N1.47kobo from N1.49kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 481.50 million shares worth N3.61 billion.

Ecobank shares were traded at a volume of 16.59 million and valued at N87.81 million.

Zenith Bank was next with 12.02 million shares traded at a cost of N278.99 million.

Access Bank reported 11.55 million shares worth N100.87 million, while Transcorp recorded over 9.34 million traded shares at a value of N8.69 million.

