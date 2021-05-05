UK police discover body of missing Nigerian student in Bristol Harbour | Ripples Nigeria

News
UK police discover body of missing Nigerian student in Bristol Harbour
The UK police has discovered the body of a 20-year-old Nigerian student, Olisa Odukwe, who was declared missing after leaving his house in Redland on Saturday morning.
An extensive police search recovered the body of the Bristol University student who was a member of the university football team, in the Bristol Habour on Tuesday.
Avon and Somerset Police said:
“Yesterday afternoon, police divers located and recovered the body of a man in Bristol Harbour, near Narrow Quay.
“Police have informed the family of 20-year-old Mr. Odukwe, whose death is not being treated as suspicious.
“While formal identification has not yet been carried out, we have updated the family of missing 20-year-old Bristol student Olisa Odukwe.
“Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.”
READ ALSO: US pledges to prioritise visa applications from Nigerian students
The deceased was a second year mechanics student at the Bristol University.
In a statement, the Bristol University said of the tragic death of their student:
“Our thoughts are with Olisa’s friends & family at this difficult time. Support is available to all students & staff affected by this news.
“Please contact our wellbeing services for help, as well as seeking support directly from friends & family.
“We know this news will be upsetting for many students.
“Our thoughts are with his friends and family who we are supporting at this incredibly difficult time.”
Posting a tribute on Instagram, the University of Bristol Association Men’s Football Club (UBAFC), said:
“In light of new information, we are now grieving the loss of our dear friend Olisa.
“Olisa was universally loved; a kind, gentle and funny character who brought a smile to the face of whoever he was with.
“Please keep Olisa’s family and friends in your thoughts at this difficult time.”
By Isaac Dachen…
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-bristol-56991184
