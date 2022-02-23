Ukraine declares state of emergency amid threat of Russian invasion

Ukrainian Security Council has announced a nationwide state of emergency with special restrictions to be applied, in order to keep the country calm and protect its economy amid fears of a Russian invasion.

The state of emergency which was announced on Wednesday by the Council’s Secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, would last for 30 days and could be extended for another 30 days.

The measure, according to Danilov, was in response to the growing threat of a Russian invasion.

Danilov said the council would deliver a report to Ukraine’s parliament later on Wednesday, with politicians expected to approve the added security measures this week.

The state of emergency would apply to all parts of Ukraine except for the two breakaway separatist regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, backed by Russia, where a deadly uprising that killed more than 14,000 people broke out in 2014.

Russia had, during the week, recognised the two regions as independent states and sent its troop on what it called a peace keeping move.

READ ALSO: UK threatens Russia with ‘tough’ sanctions over Ukraine

In the statement, Danilov said each of Ukraine’s regions would be able to select which particular measures to apply, “depending on how necessary they might be”.

“This could be added enforcement of public order. This could involve limiting certain types of transport, increased vehicle checks, or asking people to show this or that document.

“Depending on the threats that may arise in certain territories, there will be either a more strengthened or more weakened state of emergency.

“We are talking about border areas where we have a border with the Russian Federation, with Belarus.

“These are preventive measures to keep calm in the country, so that our economy and our country can work,” he added.

Introducing a state of emergency gives powers to the authorities, who can choose which ones to implement. These could include restrictions on transport, extra protection for critical infrastructure and a ban on strikes.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now