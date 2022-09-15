Ukraine President Zelensky involved in car crash after visiting liberated city

Ukraine President Vladimir Zelensky was on Wednesday night, involved in a car accident as a vehicle collided with the presidential car and motorcade in Kyiv on his way back from visiting a city liberated from the Russians.

The President’s spokesperson, Serhii Nykyforov, who confirmed the accident in a post on Facebook, said Zelenskyy was not seriously harmed as he sustained very minor injuries.

According to Nykyforov, the Ukrainian leader had just visited the newly liberated city of Izium in Kharkiv, and was travelling back through the capital when a driver crashed into his car and escort vehicles.

“He was given the all clear by his medic team who gave the driver emergency aid and transferred him to an ambulance.

According to media reports in the war-ravaged country, an investigation has been launched into the incident, which comes after a leaked report claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin’s limo was “attacked in an assasination attempt” with the believe the accident could have been an attempt on Zelensky’s life.

