Ukrainian president declares martial law, urges citizens to carry guns in fight against Russia

Following Russian invasion of his country, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared martial law across the country, insisting that Ukraine will “fight and defeat everyone”.

Addressing Ukrainian citizens shortly after Russia had launched missiles in major cities in the country, Volodymyr urged his people to be calm, assuring them the country would come out triumphant.

According to him, “explosions were heard in many cities of Ukraine. We introduce martial laws throughout the state. We are working. The army is working. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will defeat everybody”.

In another televised address, Volodymyr hinted at the operations of Ukrainian army and defense sector to resist attack by Russia troops, calling for support from the public, including students.

“Our defense see fighting really hard to repel Russian attacks. Our army is made up of powerful people and our public are powerful people too.

Our military are engaged in heavy fighting, venting off attacks in the north, in the east and in the south. National solidarity is the main support from Ukrainian citizens.

“Each citizen of Ukraine will decide the future of our people. Anyone with military experience should be able to join the military in this fight. In this difficult situation, every company, every business person is in position to decide our future.

“We will remove sanctions on citizen of Ukraine on anyone able to take up arms in defense of our country, in defense. Russian invasion is similar to what North Germany did in the Second World War.

“We call on every citizen of Ukraine and Russians with honour to protest against this mindless attack, against the plan to destroy our country”.

