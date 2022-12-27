Umahi orders arrest of APC chairman, Reps candidate over Ebonyi violence

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has ordered the arrest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in the state, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, and a party chieftain, Chief Eni Chima over violence in the Ekoli-Edda community, Afikpo South local government area of the state.

A clash between supporters of Okoro-Emegha and Chima, the APC House of Representatives candidate in Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency, led to the death of three persons and the destruction of property worth millions of naira, including the former’s house on Monday.

The Special Assistant on Media and Strategy to the governor, Chooks Okom confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Three die as angry youths set APC chairman’s house ablaze in Ebonyi

Umahi, according to the statement, gave the directive, when he visited the area to assess the level of damages.

He directed the state commissioner of police to arrest all those connected with the carnage and ensure they face justice.

The governor also suspended all social gatherings in Edda until normalcy returns to the area.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now