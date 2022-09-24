UN chief, Guterres, urges world leaders to step up efforts on COVID-19

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, on Saturday, urged world leaders to step up efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made the appeal in his address at a High-Level event at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The UN chief, who noted that encouraging progress had been made in the fight against the pandemic, urged governments across the world to ensure the most vulnerable are protected from the deadly virus.

Guterres also expressed happiness at the rising vaccination coverage worldwide, particularly among high-risk populations.

He said: “COVID-19 measures are increasingly integrated into routine health programmes, and new antiviral drugs are about to become available.

However, gaps in coverage and protection remain. There is minimal vaccine booster coverage in all countries, and there are low vaccination rates in poorer countries.”

The UN chief also called for improvement in testing rates and adequate preparation for future pandemics.

Guterres added: “Making progress towards closing these gaps is what today is all about.

“It’s time to build political momentum to finish the job on COVID-19.

“We have never been in a better position to end COVID-19.”

