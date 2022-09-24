International
UN chief, Guterres, urges world leaders to step up efforts on COVID-19
The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, on Saturday, urged world leaders to step up efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
He made the appeal in his address at a High-Level event at the UN Headquarters in New York.
The UN chief, who noted that encouraging progress had been made in the fight against the pandemic, urged governments across the world to ensure the most vulnerable are protected from the deadly virus.
Guterres also expressed happiness at the rising vaccination coverage worldwide, particularly among high-risk populations.
He said: “COVID-19 measures are increasingly integrated into routine health programmes, and new antiviral drugs are about to become available.
READ ALSO: NAFDAC promises first-class COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria
However, gaps in coverage and protection remain. There is minimal vaccine booster coverage in all countries, and there are low vaccination rates in poorer countries.”
The UN chief also called for improvement in testing rates and adequate preparation for future pandemics.
Guterres added: “Making progress towards closing these gaps is what today is all about.
“It’s time to build political momentum to finish the job on COVID-19.
“We have never been in a better position to end COVID-19.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...