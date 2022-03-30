UN peacekeepers killed in DR Congo’s helicopter crash

At least eight United Nations peacekeepers were killed in a helicopter crash in the eastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday.

UN spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, who confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, said no one survived the crash.

The chopper was suspected to have been shut down by the M23 rebel group.

Dujarric said: “With deep sadness we confirm that there are no survivors among the eight peacekeepers who were on board the helicopter that went missing and crashed earlier today in North Kivu.

“A search and rescue operation was undertaken and the bodies of the deceased peacekeepers have been brought to Goma.

“They had been on a reconnaissance mission in the area of Tshanzu, south-east of Rutshuru – the scene of recent clashes between Congolese forces and M23.

“We convey our condolences to the governments and families of the six crew members from Pakistan and the two military staff from Russia and Serbia. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.”

In an earlier press conference, the spokesman said the Puma helicopter lost contact with UN Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and crashed in the restive North Kivu region.

By Isaac Dachen

