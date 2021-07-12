Unity the solution to Africa’s instability – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday stressed the need for countries in Africa to unite against instability on the continent.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated in his congratulatory message to the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, over his party’s victory in the just concluded parliamentary elections in the Horn of Africa nation.

The victory gave Ahmed another term of five years in office.

The President said: “Instability is a grave threat to African progress. African countries cannot attain their development goals if every group resorts to violence and destabilisation instead of seeking peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue.

“On behalf of the Nigerian people, I send you and the people of Ethiopia our good wishes for your courage and commitment to the democratic process and urge you to continue with the good policies of your government that endeared you to the people.”

Buhari also appealed to warring parties in the country to come together to stop their country’s march towards another civil war.

He assured the Ethiopian leader of Nigeria’s continued support for the unity and territorial well-being of the country and others in Africa.

