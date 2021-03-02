US explains failure to sanction Saudi prince over murder of journalist, Khashoggi | Ripples Nigeria

The United States of America has explained why it has failed to sanction Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman over the gruesome murder of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

In its defense on Monday, the US through the State Department said that President Joe Biden seeks to ‘recalibrate’ not ‘rupture’ US-Saudi Arabia relations.

“We are working to put the US Saudi relationship on the right footing,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a news conference in Washington, defending the Biden administration’s decision not to sanction the crown prince, who is the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia.

The Biden administration is seeking to “recalibrate”, not “rupture” the US-Saudi relationship, Price said.

Had the Biden administration done “something more dramatic and something more drastic” by naming MBS for sanctions, it would “greatly diminish” US influence in Riyadh, he added.

